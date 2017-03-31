Jurgen Klopp gives fitness update on Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided a fitness update on Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino ahead of tomorrow’s Merseyside derby against Everton.

The pair were both back in South America during the international break to play for Brazil in their World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Paraguay.

The Reds chartered a private jet to get Coutinho and Firmino back to Merseyside as soon as possible after the Paraguay game, with a Saturday lunchtime kick-off against the Toffees looming large.

Speaking at his press conference this lunchtime, Klopp confirmed that both players had arrived back at Melwood in “okay” condition, which suggests neither player is carrying an injury.

But the Reds boss said he would check on both players’ freshness after the long cross-Atlantic journey before making a decision on their involvement at Anfield tomorrow.

He told reporters: “They are okay for this weekend. We will see how fresh they are.”