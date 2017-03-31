Jurgen Klopp says there is no chance he will pick Daniel Sturridge to face Everton

Jürgen Klopp on Daniel Sturridge's eligibility for the derby: "He has no chance. He was on the pitch with the rehab coach." pic.twitter.com/RJdSj20qFK — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 31, 2017

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says there is “no chance” of Daniel Sturridge facing Everton in tomorrow’s Merseyside derby.

The injury-hit England international returned to the Reds’ Melwood training ground this week, prompting speculation that he could be in line for a surprise return to action against the Toffees in the Saturday lunchtime kick-off.

But Klopp has moved to quell that speculation. He says the striker was only on the training pitch to work with a fitness coach as he continues his rehabilitation after his latest injury problem.

On Sturridge’s prospects of being involved in the derby, the German boss told reporters this lunchtime: “He has no chance. He was on the pitch with the rehab coach.”