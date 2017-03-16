Kyle Walker has England banter with former Spurs team-mate Jermain Defoe

Pleased to have got my call up with @England. Happy to see some old faces… @IAmJermainDefoe @29_JL — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) March 16, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur right-back Kyle Walker has been having a bit of a laugh with his former team-mate Jermain Defoe after the Sunderland striker’s England recall.

Defoe, who last played for the Three Lions in 2013, was named in Gareth Southgate’s squad to face Germany and Lithuania later this month.

Walker, who is also in the squad, was pleased with that development and said he was looking forward to seeing some “old faces”.

Defoe, aged 34, responded to seek clarification on what Walker meant by old. The right-back blamed autocorrect and said he had meant to write “familiar” faces.