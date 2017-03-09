LA Galaxy hoping to pinch Zlatan Ibrahimovic from Man Utd this summer

Manchester United could lose in-form striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic to LA Galaxy this summer, according to The Times .

Ibrahimovic, aged 35, has been a massive hit since arriving at Old Trafford from Paris Saint-Germain last year, scoring 26 goals in his 39 games for the Red Devils in all competitions to date.

He signed a one-year contract when he joined United ahead of the current campaign, but Jose Mourinho and the club’s hierarchy are keen to extend his stay by another season.

Mourinho went as far as to suggest that United fans should camp outside Ibrahimovic’s house to convince him to stay.

But at the present time, Ibrahimovic is free to talk to and signed a pre-contract agreement with any club outside England.

Major League Soccer outfit Galaxy are ready to do compete with United for the 6ft 5in services forward. A source close to the American side has reportedly confirmed their interest in signing Ibrahimovic to The Times.