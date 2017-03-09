Were Leicester right to sack Claudio Ranieri? Yes, if you let your head rule your heart

It’s the sacking everybody thought was coming but nobody could bear to think about. However, such is the nature of Premier League football, Leicester City fans were forced to wave goodbye to Claudio Ranieri in February, not even a season after he led the club to the highest honour in English football.

The sacking of Ranieri sent shockwaves through the industry, but it now seems par for the course in a league where a few bad results can put even the most successful manager’s head on the chopping block. For City fans, Ranieri will always be a hero. Taking a solid yet fairly uninspiring team and inspiring them to overcome 5,000/1 betting odds and win the Premier League is not only worthy of a place in Leicester’s sporting history, but sporting history full stop.

A Disappointing Fall from Grace

However, even the mighty can fall and with just 21 points from 25 games before he was given the boot, Ranieri’s side was hovering precariously above the drop zone. For the club’s stakeholders, flirting with the idea of relegation wasn’t a game they were willing to play; especially since the difference between Championship and Premier League football is hundreds of millions. With financial disaster looming, the guillotine was brought down, but was it the right move?

If we ignore the romance of last season, then there would certainly be fewer people crying foul at this point in time. However, it’s worth remembering that Leicester City isn’t exactly a big club. Before winning the Premier League, the Foxes finished 14th, and the season before that they were in the Championship (admittedly they won it). Thinking about it from that angle, being in 17th place after 25 games isn’t too far off the club’s projected result.

Now, if you forget the past and think about the present, City’s recent win at Hull City may suggest the board were right to stop the rot when they did. A 3-1 win at Hull isn’t anything to write home about since they’ve got their own relegation issues. However, a 3-1 win at Liverpool certainly is. Not only is that six goals in two games, but it’s a win against a side currently battling among the top five.

A Change Can Set You Free

Of course, as counterintuitive as it seems, the sacking of a manager often inspires players to play beyond their norm. Just as they’ll play their best when a new manager comes in, the departure of the man in charge seems to set them free. Regardless of whether the run of poor results was the fault of the manager or not, a change inspires a different mindset, and that can have a positive effect in at least the short term.

From a betting perspective, the sacking of Ranieri and the two recent wins have had a positive effect on the odds. After climbing to 15th in the league with 27 games played, the odds experts at Sun Bets quote the Leicester City relegation odds at 8/1. That price is a point or so better than it was a few weeks ago and ranks City seventh in Sun Bets relegation stakes. If the rest of the season plays out in the same way the betting bods predict, then the Foxes will be safe and Sunderland (1/10), Middlesbrough (4/11) and Hull (2/5) will be playing Championship football next season.

History is a Good Indicator for the Future

OK, so the stats seem to say Ranieri’s sacking was justified, but what does history tell us? During the 2013-2014 season, seven clubs had sacked their managers after 26 games and, as Proven Quality has shown, most of them did better after the fact. Most notable during that season was Tottenham’s sacking of Andre Villas Boas. When the Portuguese man was shown the door and replaced by Tim Sherwood, Spurs’ point per game went up from just below 1.8 to more than 2 points per game.

Similarly, when Gary Monk became interim manager of Swansea City following the sacking of Brian Laudrup, the team’s points per game went from 1.1 to around 1.9. Although the results of the past don’t always have an impact on the future, history does have a tendency to repeat itself in the Premier League.

Yes, it’s worth pointing out that the managers noted in the above examples went on to lose their jobs, they did cause a mini-revival and that’s what Leicester City need right now. Although the club’s long term future may not be secure, there is evidence to suggest that the sacking of Ranieri could provide just enough of a boost to keep them in the Premier League.

If that proves to be the case, the City fans can rejoice and the owners can look at improving things before the start of next season. So, as disappointing as it was to see the Italian wave goodbye to the King Power Stadium, it might have been for the best. Beyond the romanticism of Ranieri’s run, this seems to have been a case of the head ruling the heart.

Author bio:

Dan Smyth is a sports betting and casino writer with more than seven years’ worth of experience in the industry covering everything from blackjack and boxing to football and field bets.