Liverpool bid for Santos wonderkid Rodrygo

Liverpool have lodged a bid for Santos starlet Rodrygo, according to Brazilian news outlet Globo Esporte .

The youngster currently turns out for Santos’ under-17 side, but is tipped to break into coach Dorival Júnior’s senior team at some stage this year if he stays at the club. A plan is said to be in place to gradually introduce him to first-team football.

He recently expressed an interest in signing professional terms and, following Liverpool’s approach, Santos have hurriedly arranged a meeting for the coming days. They would hope to include a sizeable buy-out clause in the deal.

Rodrygo is said to have been ‘shaken’ by the Reds’ approach, but still favours establishing himself as a stand-out player in his homeland before moving to Europe.

He has been earmarked for stardom from a very young age, signing with sportwear giant Nike as an 11-year-old. Barcelona star Neymar, another player who came through the ranks at Santos, was aged 13 when he signed a similar deal.