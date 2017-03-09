Liverpool great announces his retirement

Lived it. Loved it. Farewell beautiful game. pic.twitter.com/1aSN7GGNzZ — Xabi Alonso (@XabiAlonso) March 9, 2017

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso has announced his retirement from football.

The former Liverpool star took to Twitter this morning to share a photo of him walking off, boots in hand, and waving back past the camera.

He wrote: “Lived it. Loved it. Farewell beautiful game.”

Alonso’s cryptic message doesn’t say when he will be hanging up his boots, but given that he is a key part of a Bayern side that is set to win the Bundesliga and through to the Champions League quarter-finals, he is likely to keep playing until the end of the campaign.

The 35-year-old started his career at Real Sociedad, before joining Liverpool in 2004. In 2009, he moved on to Real Madrid, then joined Bayern in 2014.

In a glittering career, the Spain international has won a World Cup, two European Championships, two Champions League titles, two Bundesliga titles and one La Liga.