Liverpool great Jamie Carragher jokes that he intervened in Romelu Lukaku contract situation

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has joked that he was responsible for Romelu Lukaku’s apparent u-turn on his Everton future.

The Toffees striker’s agent Mino Raiola recently claimed that his client was “99 per cent” of the way towards signing a new contract and that there were no big obstacles in the way.

But Lukaku denied that account in a broadcast interview after Everton’s win over West Bromwich Albion and the BBC reports the Belgium international has told the Merseyside club that he will not be signing a new contract.

Carragher, who was mocked by fans of Liverpool and Everton for donning Toffees training gear during a recent meeting with Lukaku, has taken to Instagram to claim he is the puppet-master behind the situation.

Accompanying the picture of him and Lukaku in Everton training kit, Carra detailed the following imaginary exchange: