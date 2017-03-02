Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher vows to fight Jamie Redknapp and Leicester’s Danny Simpson at the same time

First I was called out by one of the worst defenders to win the PL now a spice boy!

I'll do the two of them at the same time!! https://t.co/OxMeSCq2zu — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 2, 2017

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said he will fight his former team-mate Jamie Redknapp and Leicester City defender Danny Simpson at the same time.

Ex-Reds midfielder Redknapp – now a colleague of Carragher’s as a TV pundit – challenged him to a fight after meeting boxer David Haye earlier today.

Carra has accepted the challenge and also made reference to his recent Twitter spat with Simpson, who was simply referred to as “one of the worst defenders to win the PL” in his latest tweet.