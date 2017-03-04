Liverpool man says he’s looking forward to Arsenal game

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says he is looking forward to this evening’s Premier League clash with Arsenal at Anfield.

Given recent results – not least last Monday’s 3-1 defeat at Leicester City – the Reds’ players have been very quiet on social media of late.

But their Belgian keeper has stuck his head above the parapet this morning to say he is looking forward to what he described as a “big fixture”.

Given the immediate reaction of Liverpool fans, Mignolet is probably wishing he hadn’t bothered.

@SMignolet @LFC I'm not any more. Liverpool always hurts my happiness. I'm still hurting from the last game. 💔 — Kewiiii ✨ (@Keri_Anne93) March 4, 2017

@SMignolet @LFC should be looking forward to every game. That's why we get twatted by Leicester, Swansea, Hull etc 🖕 — ray wilson (@razor05pj) March 4, 2017