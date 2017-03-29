Liverpool midfielder announces his return to Merseyside

Back to Liverpool! Preparing for the derby 🔥🔥
— Georginio Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) March 29, 2017
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has taken to Twitter to announce his return to the city.
The Netherlands star has endured a pretty miserable international break in which he and his compatriots lost a World Cup qualifier to Bulgaria and a friendly to Italy – and lost coach Danny Blind in between.
Against that backdrop, returning to Merseyside to prepare for Saturday’s derby clash with Everton will probably come as a bit of a relief.
Wijnaldum wrote: “Back to Liverpool! Preparing for the derby.”