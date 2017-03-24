Liverpool name star-studded legends squad to face Real Madrid

Liverpool have named a star-studded squad to face Real Madrid in a legends match at Anfield this weekend.

Steven Gerrard, Ian Rush and Robbie Fowler lead a list of club greats who will be involved in the game.

They will be joined by the likes of Jamie Carragher, Alan Kennedy and John Aldridge.

The Reds have also named a few players with a foot in both camps in their squad. Steve McMananaman, Michael Owen and Jerzy Dudek have all played for both Liverpool and Madrid.