Liverpool and Spurs competing for Max Meyer

Liverpool will go up against Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Schalke’s Max Meyer this summer, according to the Daily Mirror .

The Reds’ neighbours Everton are also said to be interested in the 21-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp has reportedly had Meyer twice recently as he weighs up a bid.

Meyer enters the final 12 months of his contract this summer. Schalke were quoting £45m last summer when Spurs made an approach for the attacking midfielder.

But the article claims he could go for around £17m in the next transfer window as the Bundesliga side guard against losing him for nothing in 2018.

Liverpool are apparently hopeful that a deal can be done for as little as £14m.

Meyer made his Schalke debut in February 2013. He has made 148 first-team appearances since then, scoring 20 goals. He has four caps for Germany – winning his first cap in 2014 – but is currently back in the under-21 setup.