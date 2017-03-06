Liverpool stars and Chelsea man get Brazil call ups

Liverpool duo Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, plus Chelsea midfielder Willian, have been called up to the Brazil squad for their forthcoming World Cup qualifiers.

But there was no place in coach Tite’s squad for Willian’s Chelsea team-mate David Luiz. His former Paris Saint-Germain team-mates Thiago Silva and Marquinhos, along with Inter Milan’s Joao Miranda and Gil, who is playing in the Chinese Super League for Shandong Luneng.

Brazil face Uruguay in an away match on March 23, before hosting Paraguay on March 28. They have turned round a faltering campaign since Tite replaced Dunga and are now top of the qualification table with a four-point lead.

Here’s the full 23-man squad for the games against Uruguay and Paraguay.

Goalkeepers

Alisson (Roma), Weverton (Atletico PR), Ederson (Benfica).

Defenders

Marquinhos (PSG), Thiago Silva (PSG), Miranda (Inter Milan), Gil (Shandong Luneng), Dani Alves (Juventus), Fagner (Corinthians), Filipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid).

Midfielders

Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Paulinho (Guangzhou Evergrande), Giuliano (Zenit), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Diego (Flamengo), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Willian (Chelsea).

Forwards

Neymar (Barcelona), Douglas Costa (Bayern Munich), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Diego Souza (Sport)