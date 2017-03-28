Liverpool’s Adam Lallana out for a month

Liverpool star Adam Lallana has been ruled out for a month with an injury sustained on England duty, according to The Times reporter Paul Joyce .

The Reds midfielder, who has been in excellent form for the Reds this season, picked up the problem during Sunday’s win over Lithuania at Wembley. He played the full 90 minutes, but has now been sidelined with a thigh complaint.

A four-week layoff would see Lallana miss a big chunk of the run-in as Liverpool push for Champions League qualification. He is set to miss five Premier League games, starting with Saturday’s Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield.

He would also miss a home game against Bournemouth, away trips to Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion and a home game against Crystal Palace.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are currently fourth in the Premier League table, but rivals Manchester United are four points behind with two games in hand and Arsenal are in sixth, six points behind but also with two games in hand.

More to follow.