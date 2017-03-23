Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi set to play in front of 1,400 people at Barnet tonight

Training has begun ahead of the friendly matches against Senegal and Burkina Faso. We are having only one training session today. pic.twitter.com/Cs1zyrY1vc — Nigeria Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) March 21, 2017

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi look set to play in front of a much smaller crowd than they are used to this evening.

Mane’s Senegal team face Iwobi’s Nigeria at Barnet’s The Hive ground tonight and the Daily Mail reports that ticket sales have been very poor.

The League Two side are expected a crowd of between 1,400 and 1,900 in their 6,413-capacity stadium, with just 11 tickets sold for one of the stands.

That is despite the array of Premier League talent set to be on display in tonight’s match.

In addition to Mane, Senegal have Everton’s Idrissa Gueye, West Ham United’s Cheikhou Kouyate, Hull City’s Alfred N’Diaye and Stoke City’s Mame Biram Diouf in their ranks.

Iwobi is joined in the Nigeria squad by Leicester City’s Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa, Manchester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho, Watford’s Isaac Success and, though he is an injury doubt, Chelsea’s Victor Moses.