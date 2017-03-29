Man Utd and Arsenal tracking Samu Castillejo

Villarreal winger Samu Castillejo is a transfer target for Manchester United and Arsenal, according to Italian publication Il Mattino .

The 22-year-old left-sided attacker joined the Yellow Submarine from domestic rivals Malaga in 2015 and has since made 50 league appearances for the club, scoring three goals.

Castillejo has reportedly caught the eye of Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri, who is keen to take him to Serie A as he seeks to strengthen his squad ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

The report suggests that the Red Devils and the Gunners, plus Atletico Madrid and Manchester City, are also interested in signing the Spain Under-21 international when the transfer window opens.

Napoli are said to be prepared to pay €20m to sign Castillejo, but were stopped in their tracks when Villarreal slapped a €40m asking price on him.

Castillejo signed a five-year contract when he moved to El Madrigal and is tied to Villarreal until June 2020.