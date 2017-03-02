Man Utd announce testimonial for Michael Carrick

#MUFC are delighted to announce that @Carras16’s testimonial match will be played at Old Trafford on 4 June. More: https://t.co/uFHlFwa4k3 pic.twitter.com/m4Lqqf3LpH — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 2, 2017

Manchester United have announced that veteran midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial.

The England international has been rewarded for his 11 years of service since joining the Red Devils from Tottenham Hotspur in 2006.

Carrick’s testimonial will be played at Old Trafford on June 4. The game will see United’s Champions League-winning side of 2008 reunited for a game against a Michael Carrick All-Star XI.

Edwin van der Sar, Gary Neville, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs have already been confirmed as participants for the United team, while Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Michael Owen will feature for the All-Stars.

Of course, the star of the United ’08 team was Cristiano Ronaldo, so Carrick is likely to shift plenty of tickets if he can persuade the Real Madrid superstar to return to Old Trafford to take part.

Carrick said: “To have played for the greatest football club for 11 years is something that I’m very proud of and it is an honour to have been given a testimonial. The game will be very special for myself and my family and I hope it will also be a memorable day of celebration for all involved.

“It is such a privilege to have this amazing opportunity and I’m excited at the prospect of bringing together some former team-mates as well as some of the best players I’ve played against. The incredible support I’ve received over the years is something I’m very grateful for and I could never thank you, the fans, enough. As much as the occasion is about football, I also see this as a chance to give something back.

“All the proceeds from the game are going to charity. I hope to raise as much money as possible for my Foundation to help make a difference to children’s lives. It’s something I’m very passionate about and I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to making this testimonial possible.”