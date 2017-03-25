Man Utd and Arsenal stars send get well soon messages to Seamus Coleman

Hope seamus Coleman gets better soon. Horrible tackle — Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 24, 2017

Manchester United and Arsenal players have sent get well soon messages to Seamus Coleman after the Everton right-back suffered a broken leg last night.

The Toffees star sustained the injury in action for the Republic of Ireland last night after a horror tackle by Wales and Swansea City left-back Neil Taylor, who was sent-off.

United captain Wayne Rooney took to Twitter to wish Coleman well. Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin offered solidarity with his fellow right-back, while his club also sent a message to Coleman.

And Coleman’s Everton team-mates also gave words of support to their injured colleague.

Horrific challange nah man 😡 get well soon seamus bro i know mentally he's the man to come back better stronger from this 💪🏽🔵 @Everton — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) March 24, 2017

Devastated for Seamus. Get well soon lad 🙏🏻 A post shared by Ross Barkley (@rossbarkley) on Mar 24, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Get well soon Seamus 😞🙏🏽 — Ty Browning (@tybrowning) March 24, 2017