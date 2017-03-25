Man Utd and Arsenal stars send get well soon messages to Seamus Coleman

March 25, 2017

Manchester United and Arsenal players have sent get well soon messages to Seamus Coleman after the Everton right-back suffered a broken leg last night.

The Toffees star sustained the injury in action for the Republic of Ireland last night after a horror tackle by Wales and Swansea City left-back Neil Taylor, who was sent-off.

United captain Wayne Rooney took to Twitter to wish Coleman well. Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin offered solidarity with his fellow right-back, while his club also sent a message to Coleman.

And Coleman’s Everton team-mates also gave words of support to their injured colleague.

Devastated for Seamus. Get well soon lad 🙏🏻

