Man Utd and Arsenal stars send get well soon messages to Seamus Coleman

Hope seamus Coleman gets better soon. Horrible tackle
— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) March 24, 2017
Manchester United and Arsenal players have sent get well soon messages to Seamus Coleman after the Everton right-back suffered a broken leg last night.
The Toffees star sustained the injury in action for the Republic of Ireland last night after a horror tackle by Wales and Swansea City left-back Neil Taylor, who was sent-off.
United captain Wayne Rooney took to Twitter to wish Coleman well. Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin offered solidarity with his fellow right-back, while his club also sent a message to Coleman.
Get well soon @seamiecoleman23!! #RightBackUnit
— Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) March 24, 2017
Stay strong, @seamiecoleman23 – everyone at @Arsenal wishes you a speedy recovery pic.twitter.com/Qsz0cFamDw
— Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) March 24, 2017
And Coleman’s Everton team-mates also gave words of support to their injured colleague.
💪 | Everyone at #EFC wishes Seamus a speedy recovery! 💙💚 pic.twitter.com/c01jetqt1x
— Everton (@Everton) March 24, 2017
Horrific challange nah man 😡 get well soon seamus bro i know mentally he's the man to come back better stronger from this 💪🏽🔵 @Everton
— Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) March 24, 2017
Get well soon Seamus 😞🙏🏽
— Ty Browning (@tybrowning) March 24, 2017
Devastated of what happened. Hope you have a speedy recovery my friend,best wishes for you. You will come back even stronger!!!SeamusColeman pic.twitter.com/WPiUKuSsux
— Ramiro Funes Mori (@funesmoriofi25) March 25, 2017