Man Utd battling Chelsea for Moussa Dembele signing

Manchester United are the latest club to join the race for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, according to The Independent .

The Red Devils are now set to battle Premier League leaders Chelsea for the France Under-21 international’s signing.

The Blues were reportedly considering a bid at the end of the January transfer window. Although they ultimately decided against a mid-season move for the youngster, they could revisit the situation this summer.

United’s new-found interest could be partly due to the increasing noise coming from Spain that Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is planning on staying at the Vicente Calderon rather than making a big-money switch to Old Trafford.

Dembele, aged 20, joined the Bhoys from Fulham last summer and has scored 32 goals in 45 games for them to date, including five Champions League goals.

That return has increased interest in the former Paris Saint-Germain junior, who is being watched closely by a host of top clubs.