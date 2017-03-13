Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho discusses Marcus Rashford’s selection vs Chelsea

Jose on selecting Rashford: "It's his decision. He knows he's the only [striker] with a chance to play and he has put himself on the line." pic.twitter.com/FLaueAJW36 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 13, 2017

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho claims striker Marcus Rashford declared himself fit for this evening’s FA Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea.

Rashford was thought to be ruled out of the game with an illness and did not join the rest of the squad at Stockport railway station to catch the train down to London Euston.

There were rumours that he had boarded the train alone further down the line . And the England youngster has now popped up in the starting lineup.

Mourinho played down any suggestions of pre-match mind-games and instead painted a picture of a young player determined to make himself available given Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s suspension and the injuries to Wayne Rooney and Anthony Martial.

He said: “It’s his decision. He knows he’s the only [striker] with a chance to play and he has put himself on the line.”