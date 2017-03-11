Man Utd close to signing Kevin Strootman

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman, according to Dutch website SoccerNews.nl .

The Red Devils are said to be in advanced talks to land the Netherlands international.

Strootman, aged 27, is a long-term United target and was widely expected to join the club during David Moyes’ time in charge in 2014. But a serious knee injury suffered in March 2014 put paid to the move and kept him out of action until November of that year. Complications and further surgery restricted him to just five appearances last season.

He has now fought back to fitness and rediscovered his his best form and has played a key role in the Roma engine room this season.

That has reignited United’s interest, with manager Jose Mourinho keen to find a replacement for Michael Carrick, who is out of contract this summer.

Roma reportedly value the player at €40m – an asking price that United will be happy to, the article suggests.