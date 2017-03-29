Man Utd confirm Bastian Schweinsteiger is officially a Chicago Fire player

Manchester United have announced the completion of Bastian Schweinsteiger’s transfer to Chicago Fire.

The Red Devils said earlier this month that a deal for the former Germany international to join the Major League Soccer outfit subject to international clearance.

With Schweinsteiger having travelled to the USA yesterday evening, he has now officially signed for his new club. United confirmed that the 32-year-old has passed a medical with the Fire and been granted a US visa.

Schweinsteiger leaves Old Trafford having made 35 appearances for United since arriving from Bayern Munich in the summer 2015 transfer window.