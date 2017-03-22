Man Utd confirmed summer 2017 tour plans

Manchester United have announced the details for a pre-season tour of the USA.

The Red Devils face prestige friendlies against Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, plus local rivals Manchester City.

They will also take on Major League Soccer outfits LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake during the trip.

The five-game tour heralds the start of United’s pre-season. They will face the Galaxy at the Stubhub Centre on Saturday, July 15, then play Real Salt Lake at the Rio Tinto Stadium two days later.

Then follows the International Champions Cup games, starting with a clash with Pep Guardiola’s City on Thursday, July 20. The venue for the American Manchester derby is yet to be confirmed.

United will then play manager Jose Mourinho’s former club Madrid at the Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, on Sunday, July 23, followed by Barcelona at the FedEx Field in Washington DC on Wednesday, July 26.