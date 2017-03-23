Man Utd have €110m bid for Kylian Mbappe rejected

Manchester United have lodged a €110m bid for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe, according to Spanish broadcaster Cadena COPE .

But the offer was rejected by the Ligue 1 side.

The Red Devils are the only side to have made a concrete bid for the teenager, the report claims. He has been linked with a host of Europe’s top clubs, but no other team has made a move yet. The article says with certainty that Real Madrid have not lodged an enquiry.

United, on the other hand, have made two bids: an initial offer of €80m, followed by the improved bid of €110m after Mbappe’s stock rose following his display against Manchester City in the Champions League last-16.

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has previously admitted to making an approach for Mbappe last summer, but was rebuffed by his former club.

The 18-year-old, who is in line to win his first France cap during the current international break, has scored 20 goals in 46 appearances for Monaco this term.