Man Utd face Anderlecht in Europa League quarter-finals

Manchester United have been drawn against Anderlecht in the Europa League quarter-finals.

The two sides have faced each other six times previously in European competition, most recently in the 2000/01 Champions League.

On that occasion, United won 5-1 at Old Trafford, while the Belgian side secured a 2-1 victory in the return game.

On their first visit to Anderlecht in 1956, United picked up a 0-10 away win. The Belgians will be hoping to keep it much tighter than that this time/

The Red Devils booked their place in the last-eight with a 2-1 aggregate win over Russian side FC Rostov. Juan Mata scored the only goal of the game in last night’s second leg at Old Trafford.

Anderlecht beat Apoel Nicosia, of Cyprus, 1-0 home and away to ensure their own progression.

The other ties see Spanish side Celta Vigo take on another Belgian side Genk, Dutch giants Ajax facing Germany’s Schalke and French outfit Lyon going up against Besiktas, of Turkey.