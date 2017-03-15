Man Utd forced to drive home from Chelsea after scrapping flight

The lads have arrived at Stamford Bridge for tonight's game. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/x3pbUUCk5U — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 13, 2017

Manchester United had to make a five-hour bus journey north from Stamford Bridge on Monday evening after the FA Cup defeat to Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail .

The Red Devils were due to fly back to Manchester, but opted to abandon those plans after being told that their plane had still not arrived at Heathrow airport when they were leaving the stadium.

After abandoning their original travel plans and opting to instead drive all the way back on their team bus, United found themselves caught up in motorway roadworks.

Manager Jose Mourinho and his squad eventually arrived back to their Carrington training ground at 4am, with the Portuguese coach reportedly berating club officials over the botched travel plans.

With the Europa League last-16 second leg against FC Rostov on Thursday looming, the players were back at Carrington at 1pm, though probably not as fresh as they would have liked.