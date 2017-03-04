Man Utd great urges Luke Shaw to take his chance

Come on @LukeShaw23 . You can be a United Great.. go for it.. https://t.co/S6ZXsmT3PF — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 3, 2017

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville has urged Luke Shaw to take advantage of a rare chance to impress today.

The former Southampton man has been frozen out in recent months having fallen down the pecking order since Jose Mourinho took charge.

But Neville clearly believes the England international can carve out a role for himself at Old Trafford and is keen for him to make the most of his first Premier League start since October in today’s game against Bournemouth.

