Man Utd man celebrates Monaco’s winner vs Man City

Oui Baka !!! — Anthony Martial (@AnthonyMartial) March 15, 2017

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial took to his Twitter account to celebrate Monaco’s winning goal against Manchester City in tonight’s Champions League last-16 second leg.

Tiemoué Bakayoko headed the French side into a 3-1 lead on the night, which levelled the score at 6-6 on aggregate and put Monaco in position to go through on away goals after scoring three at the Etihad Stadium in the first leg.

Former Monaco player Martial was among those to enjoy his old team regaining the initiative against his new team’s neighbours.

Martial wrote: “Oui Baka!!!”