Man Utd man confirms he’s undergone surgery

Surgery completed; Recovery starts now💪🏼🔴 @ManUtd — Joe Riley (@joeriley49) March 6, 2017

Manchester United youngster Joe Riley has confirmed that he had gone under the knife for an operation.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who also operates at left-back, was due to spend the second-half of the season on loan at Sheffield United, but suffered a dislocated shoulder after just two appearances for the Blades.

The injury required surgery, which has now been carried out. Riley said he was now starting his recovery programme to get back to full fitness.