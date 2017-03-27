Man Utd man on his dad’s sacking

Manchester United defender Daley Blind has posted on social media to react to his dad Danny being sacked as Netherlands manager.

Defeat to Bulgaria in Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria spelt the end of Blind Snr’s two years in charge of the Dutch national team, who now look set to miss out on qualification for the 2018 tournament in Russia.

The younger Blind, one of the players unable to get the results to keep his father in a job, wrote on Instagram: “Working together as father and son at top level was a dream that came true. You never walked away from your responsibilities and you never gave up. I’m proud of you.”