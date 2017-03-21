Man Utd man injured in England training

Phil Jones will return to #MUFC after being released from the England squad due to an injury sustained in training. pic.twitter.com/TUaonuzQFq — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 21, 2017

Manchester United defender Phil Jones has returned to the club after being released from the England squad.

The 24-year-old suffered an injury in training at St George’s Park this morning – the first training session since Gareth Southgate’s squad met up yesterday – and has been ruled out of the forthcoming friendly against Germany and World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Neither United nor the Football Association has commented on the nature or extent of Jones’ injury.

No replacement has been called up ahead of the friendly with Germany, with the rest of the squad due to fly to Dortmund this evening. But with Chelsea’s Gary Cahill suspended for the Lithuania game, Southgate might need to bring in reinforcements ahead of that game.

Everton’s Phil Jagielka, Swansea City’s Alfie Mawson and Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson would be among the contenders if Southgate does call up a late replacement.