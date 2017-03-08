Man Utd man posts International Women’s Day message from Russia

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba needs to be careful he doesn’t end up locked up in a cell with Pussy Riot.

With United in Russia for tomorrow’s Europa League clash with FC Rostov, Pogba has been posting a tweet and a video in support of International Women’s Day.

The France international’s message urged his followers to celebrate strong women.

He wrote: “Let’s celebrate all strong women out there #womensday #respect #pog💋.”

Feminist messages have not always been well received in Russia. It doesn’t look like he has said anything there that will get him arrested before kick-off, but you can never be too sure.