Man Utd man reflects on England’s defeat to Germany

Posted by - March 23, 2017 - All News, England, Germany, Manchester United, Photos

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has posted on Twitter in the wake of last night’s England game in Germany.

The Three Lions slipped to a 1-0 defeat in Dortmund as Lukas Podolski scored the only goal of the game with a long-range effort on his final international appearance.

Lingard told his Twitter followers that it was a disappointing result. But he suggested that the player could also take a lot of positives from the game.