Man Utd man reflects on England’s defeat to Germany

Disappointing result but we can take alot of positives 💪🏾 @England @adidasUK pic.twitter.com/CrfhpHXXQC — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 23, 2017

Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard has posted on Twitter in the wake of last night’s England game in Germany.

The Three Lions slipped to a 1-0 defeat in Dortmund as Lukas Podolski scored the only goal of the game with a long-range effort on his final international appearance.

Lingard told his Twitter followers that it was a disappointing result. But he suggested that the player could also take a lot of positives from the game.