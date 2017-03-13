Man Utd have no fit strikers for Chelsea game

A post shared by Wayne Rooney (@waynerooney) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:02am PST

Manchester United head into this evening’s FA Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea without any recognised strikers available, according to the BBC.

Captain Wayne Rooney has been ruled out of the game after sustaining an injury during a challenge with defender Phil Jones in what is described as a ‘full-blooded’ training session.

Star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is serving the first game of a three-match ban for elbowing Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings.

And fellow forwards Anthony Martial (injury) and Marcus Rashford (illness) are both absent from manager Jose Mourinho’s squad, too.

The United boss could opt to deploy Marouane Fellaini as a target man or use Henrikh Mkhitaryan as a false nine.

The extent of Rooney’s injury is not yet clear. He was unable to complete the training session and is due to undergo a scan today to determine the nature of the problem.

He had been expected to play in this evening’s game at Stamford Bridge having been left at home for last week’s trip to Russia to face FC Rostov in the Europa League.