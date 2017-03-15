Man Utd players wish happy birthday to Paul Pogba

Happy birthday brother, @PaulPogba!
Bon anniversaire mon frère ! pic.twitter.com/AbUUP0J0kD
— Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) March 15, 2017
Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is celebrating his 24th birthday today.
The record signing has been receiving birthday messages from his team-mates to mark the occasion. Here’s what some United players had to say to their colleague.
Same face but different hairstyle. Happy birthday 'La Pioche' @paulpogba! @ManUtd #mufc 🔴 pic.twitter.com/ssom9dYcjk
— Juan Mata García (@juanmata8) March 15, 2017
Happy Birthday brother @paulpogba pic.twitter.com/oaaErpn01l
— Antonio Valencia (@anto_v25) March 15, 2017
Bon anniversaire à ma pioche, qui pioche dans une piochance, piochable 😂 #lafamillecommejaja 🎉🙌❤ pic.twitter.com/vEujCIvvga
— Adnan Januzaj (@adnanjanuzaj) March 15, 2017
When Pogba last celebrated a birthday as a United player he was turning 19 and was just a few months short of leaving for Juventus at the end of his contract. Jesse Lingard was a fellow youth team player at that time and he sent his congratulations today.
Happy Birthday To My Broski @paulpogba Stay Blessed, Stay Positive And Stay Lit Been A Great Journey So Far So Lets Keep Pushing pic.twitter.com/Zg4rhC3MUI
— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) March 15, 2017