Man Utd players wish happy birthday to Paul Pogba

March 15, 2017

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is celebrating his 24th birthday today.

The record signing has been receiving birthday messages from his team-mates to mark the occasion. Here’s what some United players had to say to their colleague.

When Pogba last celebrated a birthday as a United player he was turning 19 and was just a few months short of leaving for Juventus at the end of his contract. Jesse Lingard was a fellow youth team player at that time and he sent his congratulations today.