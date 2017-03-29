Man Utd plot bid for £40m-rated Spurs midfielder

Manchester United want to kick-off their summer spending by signing Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier, according to The Sun .

The England international, who can also play at right-back or centre-back, is reportedly valued at more than £40m by Spurs.

He joined the north London side from Sporting Lisbon, where he came through the academy ranks, for £4m in August 2014. Having clocked up 124 appearances and established himself as an England regular, he will now command a much higher fee if he does leave White Hart Lane this summer.

United boss Jose Mourinho has apparently been finalising his summer transfer targets during the international break and has earmarked Dier as the man to replace 35-year-old Michael Carrick, who is out of contract this summer, in a deep-lying midfield role.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is sure to drive a hard bargain before he would even contemplate allowing Dier to leave, but Mourinho is said to have the backing of the United board to spend big this summer.