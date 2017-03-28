Man Utd plotting £173m bid and £410,000-a-week contract for Neymar

Manchester United are prepared to activate a £173m release clause in Neymar’s Barcelona contract, according to Catalan newspaper Sport .

The Brazil international would reportedly be offered a deal worth £416,000-a-week if he agrees to swap Camp Nou for Old Trafford this summer. That would represent a doubling of his current wages.

Neymar, aged 25, has a €200m buy-out clause in his deal. Barca would be powerless to prevent the player moving on if United match that potentially world record fee, but any transfer would be dependent on the player wanting to make the move.

The report claims the Red Devils have contacted the former Santos man through his representatives with the aim of outlining the financial and sporting package they would like to offer him. That would include the opportunity to step out of Lionel Messi’s shadow and establish himself as the main man at Old Trafford.

United are said to be hopeful of tempting him with an offer he cannot refuse.