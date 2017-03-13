Man Utd starlet indicates he will leave if they send him out on loan again

Manchester United youngster Andreas Pereira has indicated the he will leave Old Trafford if he is not part of the first-team plans for next season.

The Brazilian starlet is currently on a season-long loan with Spanish strugglers Granada.

Pereira, aged 21, says his preference is to return to Old Trafford this summer and establish himself at the club he has represented since 2011. But he is ready to call time on his United career if manager Jose Mourinho is planning on sending him out on loan again.

He told The Guardian : “I have thought about it. I would love to go back and play at Old Trafford, but if they say: ‘Andreas, we would like to loan you out again,’ or ‘we don’t want you any more,’ I don’t know what I am going to do. But the focus now is Granada.”

Pereira’s current stint with Granada is his first spell on loan away from United. He has scored for goals in 25 La Liga games for his loan club.

The Belgium-born attacking midfielder made his senior debut for United in 2014 in the infamous League Cup defeat at MK Dons. He has since clocked up 13 first team appearances for the Red Devils, scoring one goal.