Man Utd star’s cousin shot dead attempting robbery

Tras un robo, un Comisario retirado mató a un ladrón e hirió a otro https://t.co/IcPdGXHbgd vía @diariohoynet — Diario HOY (@diariohoynet) March 6, 2017

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo’s cousin has been shot dead as he attempted to rob a former policeman, according to Argentine newspaper Hoy.

Geronimo Rojo, aged 17, and an accomplice were travelling on a motorbike when they stopped and tried to hold up their attempted victim as he left an ATM outside a supermarket in the San Carlos area of Buenos Aires on Sunday night.

But the ex-cop they had targeted produced a gun and they were both shot. Rojo was shot in the shoulder and taken to a nearby hospital, but died from his injuries several hours later. His accomplice died at the scene.

United left-back Rojo, who had run-ins with the police during his time in his homeland, has not yet responded publicly to his cousin’s death.

The incident is now being investigated by a state prosecutor.