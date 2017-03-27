Man Utd stars declare they are focused

2️⃣0️⃣⚽️ #ArmenianNationalTeam Thanks to all the fans for the amazing welcome! Time to focus on ➡️ @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/YMqmJSgdwW — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) March 27, 2017

Manchester United pair Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Jesse Lingard have both posted on Twitter to affirm that they are focused on the club’s upcoming fixtures.

With Mkhitaryan’s Armenia and Lingard’s England side having both played their final game of the international break on Sunday, the pair have allowed their thoughts to return to Old Trafford.

They posted similar messages reflecting on their time with their respective national teams, but declaring that they are now back to being focused on United.