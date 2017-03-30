Man Utd in talks to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko

Manchester United have held talks with Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko over a deal to sign him this summer, a source close to the player has told the Manchester Evening News.

The newly-capped France international, aged 22, is said to be in talks with more than one Premier League side. United’s hopes of landing their man will depend on them successful qualifying for next season’s Champions League.

The source said: “Tiemoue is listening to some clubs from England, including Manchester United, but there is nothing concrete right now.

“Manchester United is a big club and [Jose] Mourinho is a big coach, and Tiemoue needs a big coach to continue his progression.

“He wants to play in the Champions League and it will be a worry for a club that does not play in it. It will inevitably be taken into account.”

United can qualify for the Champions League by moving into the top four of the Premier League by the end of the season or by winning the Europa League. They have reached the quarter-finals of UEFA’s second-tier club competition.

M.E.N.’s report claims that reports that the powerful Bakayoko has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea ahead of a £35m move to Stamford Bridge are wide of the mark.