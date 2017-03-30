Man Utd tracking Celtic’s Kieran Tierney

Celtic starlet Kieran Tierney is being tracked by Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail .

United scout Marcel Bout was reportedly in attendance to watch Tierney in action in the Old Firm derby against Rangers earlier this month, while the Red Devils are expected to have a representative in the crowd when the Bhoys return to Scottish Premiership action at Hearts on Sunday.

The 19-year-old left-back has been linked with a host of Premier League clubs. United were apparently keeping an eye on the Scotland international, but stepped up their interest after he impressed against rivals Manchester City in the Champions League earlier this season.

Celtic would want a fee of more than £10m to part company with Tierney, the report claims.

United are set to be in the market for at least one full-back this summer, with doubts over Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian’s futures at the club under Jose Mourinho.