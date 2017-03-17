Man Utd trio make Europa League team of the week

While you're waiting for the #UELdraw…
Manchester United have three representatives in UEFA’s Europa League team of the week.
Goalkeeper Sergio Romero, right-back Antonio Valencia and midfielder Juan Mata, who scored the winner over FC Rostov in last night’s last-16 tie, are all included.
Three out of 11 is not a bad return with 16 teams still left in the competition.
Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel, now of Turkish side Besiktas, is included along with team-mate Ricardo Quaresma. German side Schalke also have two representatives.