Man Utd trio make Europa League team of the week

Posted by - March 17, 2017 - All News, Europa League, Manchester United

Manchester United have three representatives in UEFA’s Europa League team of the week.

Goalkeeper Sergio Romero, right-back Antonio Valencia and midfielder Juan Mata, who scored the winner over FC Rostov in last night’s last-16 tie, are all included.

Three out of 11 is not a bad return with 16 teams still left in the competition.

Former Liverpool forward Ryan Babel, now of Turkish side Besiktas, is included along with team-mate Ricardo Quaresma. German side Schalke also have two representatives.