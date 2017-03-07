Man Utd urge fans to ditch club colours

Manchester United have told their fans not to wear club colours if they are travelling to Russia for Thursday’s Europa League clash with FC Rostov.

The Red Devils have written to supporters who have bought tickets for the game to tell them not to wear United gear on the trip and to urge them to keep a low profile during their time in Rostov.

The letter, written by United’s head of ticketing and membership, Sam Kellher, warned fans that they were at risk of violent attacks from groups other than Rostov supporters during their stay in Russia.

His bleak assessment of the away day ahead, which has been published in the Daily Telegraph , reads: “For you safety and security you are advised not to wear Manchester United colours when in Rostov, or attract attention to you presence in the city.

“It is also advised you stay in groups where possible, and do not walk around the city alone.

“It is not just opposition football fans who may potentially pose a risk to your safety, and incidents of serious disorder during the European Championships in France last summer, involving violent individuals and groups emanating from Eastern Europe, should be remembered when considering your movements and actions, and any potential risk.”

United fans will be encouraged to stay on two city centre streets, which will both be patrolled by police, in the build-up to the match.

The Red Devils face their Russian opponents in their last-16 first leg in a game that kicks off at 6pm UK time. The return fixture is being played at Old Trafford next Thursday, March 16.