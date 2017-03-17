Man Utd’s aquatic creatures pose poolside after recovery swim

Recovery day with these aquatic creatures Jour de repos en compagnie de ces animaux aquatiques pic.twitter.com/UtfWhXAAno — Eric Bailly (@ericbailly24) March 17, 2017

Manchester United’s players hit the pool today for a recovery session after last night’s Europa League win over FC Rostov.

The Red Devils shook off the cobwebs and eased their way back to fitness ahead of Sunday’s clash with Middlesbrough with some swimming.

Defender Eric Bailly shared a photo of him posing alongside swimming trunk-clad team-mates Juan Mata, Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at poolside. He dubbed them “aquatic creatures”.

Despite his on-field snack during the Rostov game, Rojo resisted the urge to don a banana-hammock for his swim.