Man Utd’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan pencilled in for return vs Chelsea

Your get well messages are really helping me with my recovery! Thank U 🙏 #mufc pic.twitter.com/v6zSmXanMI — Henrikh Mkhitaryan (@HenrikhMkh) February 28, 2017

Manchester United attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is set to return to action against Chelsea on March 13.

The Armenia international, aged 28, has been sidelined since picking up a hamstring injury after scoring the winner in the Europa League second leg at Saint Etienne.

He was forced to miss the EFL Cup final win over Southampton and Wembley and has now been ruled out of tomorrow’s Premier League encounter with Bournemouth by manager Jose Mourinho.

United host the Cherries at Old Trafford in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off, but their former Borussia Dortmund star will not play any part in the game.

Mourinho said that Mkhitaryah should be back to fitness soon after that, but hinted that he would not be risked for the midweek trip to Russia to face FC Rostov.

He told MUTV : “Mkhitaryan is still out. He didn’t recover in time for this game.

“I believe, during the next week, especially for the weekend [ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge], he will be fine and we don’t have major problems.”

United travel to Stamford Bridge to face Antonio Conte’s Blues on Monday week for an FA Cup sixth round tie.