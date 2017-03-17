Marco Rojo drug-tested after on-pitch banana snack

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo was selected to undergo a drugs test after eating a banana on the pitch during last night’s Europa League win over FC Rostov.

Reporter Andy Mitten says he spoke to the Argentina international after the game. But he had to wait a while because Rojo was the last player out after being picked to undergo doping control.

The selection of players for post-match drugs testing is supposed to be random, but you would have to wonder whether Rojo’s unusual request for a banana to eat on the pitch played any part in officials selecting him.

Rojo came over to the touchline during the game to ask manager Jose Mourinho for a banana. A short while later, the Special One was presented with a bunch. A peeled banana was passed from Mourinho to substitute Ashley Young, who was able to deliver it to the intended recipient.