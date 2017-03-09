Marcos Alonso brands Chelsea team-mate a traitor

Spanish team wins again! Back to back wins, undefeated! Thanks to our new coach Julio Tous for the tactics 😂 Easy win in the semis against England and entertaining final against Brazil. 🏆🏆💪🏼💪🏼⚽️⚽️ A post shared by Cesc Fàbregas (@cescf4bregas) on Mar 8, 2017 at 9:40am PST

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been called a traitor by team-mates Marcos Alonso.

The wing-back made his comment in the wake of a training ground match at the Premier League leaders’ Cobham base this week.

Midfielder Cesc Fabregas posted a photo showing the winning Spain team from the session. Fabregas, Alonso, Cesar Azpilicueta and Pedro all featured, along with honorary Spaniards Thibaut Courtois and Nemanja Matic.

But Spain international Costa was nowhere to be seen. With Fabregas having mentioned that the beaten opposition was a Brazil team – and given Alonso’s comment – it appears the forward opted to play for the nation of his birth.