Marcos Rojo’s stamp on Eden Hazard

Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo could be facing a lengthy FA ban after he appeared to stamp on Eden Hazard in the closing stages of last night’s FA Cup quarter-final defeat to Chelsea.

The Argentina international, who was nibbling at opposition players all night, fouled Hazard, but then seemed to aim a stamp on the Belgian’s torso.

He could now face retrospective action on the basis of video evidence.

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings is currently serving a five-match ban for his stamp on Rojo’s United team-mate Zlatan Ibrahimovic.